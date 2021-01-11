Clifford "Sonny" Perkins, 83, of Sioux Falls, died on Jan. 10, 2011.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1937, to Lillian (LaPoint) and Clifford Hazen Perkins. He worked for AH Meyers and Sons in Winfred for a time and served as mayor there.
Survivors include his wife Yvonne; daughter Deb (Terry) Clevdland of Oldham; sons Thomas (Annemarie) of Windermere, Fla., and William (Joy) of Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
