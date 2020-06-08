Cindi Banks

Cindi (Cynthia) Rae Banks, age 58, of Madison, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Madison Regional Health System.
Funeral service will be 2 PM on Wednesday, June 10 at Weiland Funeral Chapel with Rev. Clint Thorson officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Tuesday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 1-2 PM. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Cindi Rae Banks was born August 1, 1961 in Lakewood, CA to Clifford, Jr. and Sandra (Bailey) McFarlene. She graduated with honors from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, CA. For 2 years, she attended Cherittos College in Norwalk, CA. While in California, she met and eventually married Dale Banks.
In 1991, she moved with her family to Madison, SD and attended Dakota State and earned a master's degree in Accounting with honors.
After graduation, she began working for Wohlenberg & Ritzman as a certified public accountant. After working several years as an accountant, she started working at Madison Career Learning Center focusing her efforts on developing and supporting the GED program.
In 2007, Cynthia was diagnosed with NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), which is a genetic liver disease, and took away her ability to work full-time and take part in activities that she loved. She did receive a liver transplant in 2011 and about 8 months later her body rejected it. In 2011, she was able to receive her 2nd liver transplant, which gave her quality of life back until her dementia diagnosis in 2017.
She loved to read, go camping, loved to go to work as an accountant and spending time with her family and friends. She also love anything related to Disney.
Cindi is survived by her husband, Dale of Madison; 3 children, Kamee (Brian) Kearin of Madison, Todd Howard (Anni Laird) and Crissy (Alex) Baran, all of Sioux Falls; 2 grandchildren, Alex and Maddie Baran; 3 siblings, Tamara McFarlene DeSoto, Robert Banse, Jr. and Nicole Banse; and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Phyllis (Clifford) Bailey; and paternal grandparents, Clifford (Pat) Castello and Robert (Phyllis) Howard.