Norvel Frager

Norvel W. Frager died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at St. Jude Hospital in Fullerton, California following surgery for colon cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Frager; brothers Arnie and Larry; sisters Janice Frager (infant), Lillian Jackson, Gladys Maas.
Norvel leaves his wife of 70 years, Phyllis (Grav); daughter Debra (Tom) Goosman; son Randy (Sherree) Frager; son Michael (Keitha) Frager; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister Jenean Sample and sister Darlene Renner (who has since passed in March 2020).
Norvel was born in Rutland, South Dakota and raised in Madison. As a young teen, he was city marble champion 3 years in a row and came in third in the state championship in Sioux Falls. He graduated from Madison High School, and worked for Council Oaks Grocery.
In 1951, Norv began working for Continental Baking Company in Sioux Falls. He delivered Wonder Bread products to grocery stores in surrounding towns. In 1963, he moved his family to Southern California when he went to work for National Life & Accident Insurance Company. He was promoted to staff manager after being top salesman for many months.
Norvel opened a State Farm Insurance in Downey, California in 1967. He won many awards and trips that he and wife, Phyllis, enjoyed together. He continued a successful career with State Farm until he retired in 1996. In retirement, Norvel enjoyed golfing with his buddies and especially looked forward to the coffee and donuts afterward.
Norvel's memorial service was held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at First Evangelical Free Church, Fullerton, CA, where he and Phyllis were active members of their Sunday School class and Bible Study group. He was buried at the Valley Center Cemetery in Valley Center, California.
Condolences may be sent to Phyllis Frager, PO Box 658, Valley Center, CA 92082.