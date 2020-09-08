Noel "Buster" Haroldson, age 88, of Ramona, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home in Ramona.
Memorial services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.
Buster Haroldson was born October 3, 1931, in Madison, to Henry and Ada Haroldson (Hilde) and moved to Ramona in 1938. He attended school in Ramona and graduated from high school in 1949. After high school, he was drafted into the Army where he served in the Korean War and earned a Korean service medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
He then attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he received his Bachelor's Degree. After completion, he worked as a Highway Patrolman before receiving the call from the United States State Department to go to Washington DC as a Diplomatic Courier. He spent 49 years representing his country in foreign diplomatic service.
He had traveled to every country in the world except for 3. He was stationed at the Embassy in Thailand where he met Pailin Charoensiri and they were married in Switzerland in 1983. While stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, their first child, Nicole Noelle was born. He retired from full time service to the State Department and moved to start their family in Ramona. Henry Nordene was born in Madison in 1985.
He enjoyed his years in retirement in Ramona raising his family and going to every activity of his kids and especially spending time with his grandkids, driving them around on his golf cart. He was the most patient and loving dad and grandpa.
Buster was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison and was a 66-year member of the Ramona American Legion. He loved visiting with people and all of the time socializing while running the Ramona Cafe and then the concession stand at Thue Field in Madison. He always had a pocketful of fireball candy. He loved being outside doing yardwork and he loved people.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Pailin; daugher Nikki Pooler of Ramona; her kids, Boyd, Hudson and Leighton and their dad Allen; son, Henry Haroldson (Verlenne), their kids Eva, Declan, Vy and Everly; brother-in-law Dave Pitts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Marjorie DeCurtins and Gloria Pitts; and his best friend Jack Fallon.
