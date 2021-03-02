Rodney Klingbile, of Madison, passed away on February 26 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls at the young age of 46.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10 am on Wednesday, March 10 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Madison. Following burial at Graceland Cemetery, a luncheon will be held at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. Masks are required to attend the luncheon. Visitation will begin at 9 am on Tuesday with family present at 4 pm and a prayer service to be held at 7 pm, all at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison. The services will be livestreamed and a link will posted on Rod's obituary at www.kinzleyfh.com.
Rodney Kenneth Klingbile was born July 16, 1974 to Kenneth and Norma (Hartman) Klingbile in Brookings, SD. He moved to Madison when he was 5 and attended Madison School District through graduation. After graduation he attended Lake Area Tech College for diesel mechanics. After school he worked as a diesel mechanic for several years and then worked at Lake County International for 13 years. He then chose to farm full time on the family farm.
On September 30, 2000 he was united in marriage to Chris Appel. The couple made their home in Madison and eventually moved to the family farm where they raised their family. Rodney was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Madison. He was a board member of the LeRoy Township for several years.
Rodney was passionate about farming since helping his Dad growing up and continued that passion on his own since 2012. Rodney was always the good neighbor and loved farming and providing for his family. Rodney's favorite times were fixing fence, herding cattle, driving tractor and harvest time.
He is survived by: his wife, Chris and their three children, Blaine, Cole and Mara, of Madison; two sisters, Barb (Robert) Novotny of Mitchell and Karen (Daniel) Beeman of Spring, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Norma Klingbile and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Chris and Rod's children's college fund at Great Western Bank in Madison, SD, the Chris Klingbile Benefit Fund.
On behalf of the family, we wish to thank everyone for the many acts of kindness shown during this difficult time.