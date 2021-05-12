Ross Miller, age 37, of Baltic, formerly of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, after a brief illness.
Memorial Mass will be Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 AM held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, May 21 from 3-7 PM at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service to follow at 7 PM. Private family inurnment will take place in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online guestbook will be found at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Ross was born May 1, 1983 to Duane and Pat (Blomme) Miller in Watertown, SD. Ross attended Rutland School where he graduated in 2001. He furthered his education at Mitchell Tech earning his degree in Electrical Construction & Maintenance. He spent the last year of employment with Dakota Digital in Sioux Falls. Prior to that, most of his career was spent at Daktronics in Sioux Falls.
Ross's passion was football. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears. Most conversations with him would include the NFL and his beloved Bears. At the end of each Bears season he would always say "Well, maybe next year." Ross was also very close to his brother Wade.
Ross is survived by his parents Duane and Pat Miller; sisters Karen (Eric) Trygstad, Nunda, and Kim (Tim) Breske, Madison; nephews Bennett, Brandon and Isaac Trygstad and Tyler and Hunter Breske; nieces Julia Trygstad and Lexi Breske; stepnieces Vanessa (Jordan) Spier and Allison (Derek) Gaikowski.
Ross was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Chet Miller and Frieda and Chester Erland, and his maternal grandparents Maurice and Louise Blomme. Joining him on his journey, his brother Wade.
The family cannot thank everyone enough for all of their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.