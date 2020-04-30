Terry L. Dennis, 78, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Madison, died on April 26 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born in Rochester, N.Y., on May 31, 1941, to Ken and Margaret Dennis. He married Loretta "Laurie" Bueg on Sept. 8, 1962. He was a college professor for over 40 years, teaching at several universities including Dakota State University.
Survivors include his wife, Laurie of Fort Myers; and three children, Matthew (Jackie) of Honolulu, Hawaii, Sara Dennis of Fort Myers, and Rachel (Andrew) Oberright of Rochester, N.Y.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to The Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer's Resource Center.
There are no services scheduled at this time.