Alma Rames, age 103, former Madison resident, died on March 31, 2002, at Good Samaritan Society in Canton.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Alma Hofer was born on March 23, 1917, at Olivet. She married Jess Rames on Aug. 11, 1936, at Milbank. They lived in Madison for more than 50 years. He died on Sept. 8, 2002.
A complete obituary is forthcoming.
The Ellsworth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
