Graveside service with military rites for Jerry G. Sour, 82, of Watertown will be 2:00 pm, Friday, March 19, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown. Rev. Jim Shroll will officiate.
Jerry died March 12, 2021 at his home.
Jerry George Sour was born March 17, 1938, to Robert and Evelyn (Flavin) Sour at his parents' farm near Bryant, SD. His twin brother was Larry Glenn Sour. Jerry attended Dixon #4 rural school and graduated from Hayti High School in 1956.
He was a graduate of South Dakota State University in 1960. Jerry entered the United States Army on July 12, 1961 and was honorably discharged on April 15, 1963. Jerry served as manager of Lake Herman State Park near Madison, SD, and Richmond and Mina Recreation Areas in Brown County, SD.
Jerry married Marilynn Kaasa of Watertown, on November 24, 1965 at Canyon Lake Lutheran Church in Rapid City. They lived in Rapid City where he worked at a large landscaping firm. In 1969, they moved to Madison, SD where Jerry started his career with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks. Their daughter, Michelle Lynn Sour, was born on August 30, 1971, at Madison.
Jerry served as Manager of Lake Herman State Park near Madison, SD, and Richmond and Mina Recreation Areas in Brown County, SD. Following managing the Richmond and Mina Recreation Areas, Jerry and Marilynn moved to Watertown in 2000.
Jerry enjoyed gardening, bowling, bird watching, sporting events and traveling.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Marilynn; daughter, Michelle Sour of Watertown; two brothers, Charles (Betty) Sour of Hazel, SD, and Richard (Sue) Sour of Sun City West, AZ; one sister, Marlys (Gene) Popham of Watertown; and 16 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Larry; and three sisters, Marilyn Sour, Donna Truman and Phyllis Kitterman.
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements.