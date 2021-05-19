Imogene Viola Erickson, 96, died on May 16, 2021, at Wheatcrest Hills Healthcare Center in Britton.
Services begin at 10 a.m. Sat., May 22, at Hillside Cemetery, rural Langford.
Imogene West was born on Nov. 23, 1924, to John O. and Bertha (Nelson) West. She married Maurice Erickson on June 6, 1948.
Survivors include 4 children, Karen Zuehlke of Britton, Nyla (Dennis) Barrick of Sioux Falls, Leslie (Charlene) Erickson of Langford, Faye (Mark) Hoines of Claremont, SD; and 9 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Shirley; brothers Jesse and Clifford; and son-in-law, Gary Zuehlke.