Vernon Carlson

Carlson, Vernon age 87 of Shorewood, formerly of Edina, born and raised in Minneapolis, passed away April 2, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Carolyn, and his brother, Roger.
Survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Carlson (Loriks); children, Julie and Mark (Leslie); grandchildren, Drew and Emma; sister-in-law, Phyllis Carlson; nephews, Dan and Steve.
Vern was a graduate of St. Olaf College and did graduate work at the University of Minnesota in business. He was a CPA and auditor. His financial career included working at KPMG and Norwest (Banco). He spent his last two decades working for the Cooperative Power Association, much of it as CFO.
Vern enjoyed golf, Sudoku, traveling and was an avid sports fan. He and his wife were founding members of the Lutheran Church of the Master and stayed in touch with other former members.
Memorials can be made to the Spring Lake Church Cemetery Fund or to a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.