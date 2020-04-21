Alma Rames

Alma G. (Hofer) Rames, age 103, formerly of Madison, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the presence of loved ones at the Good Samaritan Society in Canton. Due to the viral pandemic her committal has taken place at Rosehill Cemetery in Scotland, SD and memorial services will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.
Alma Georgia Hofer, the oldest of 10 children, was born March 22, 1917 in Olivet, SD to Paul B. and Olive (Walker) Hofer. She graduated from Olivet High School in 1935 and married Jess Rames on August 11, 1936, at Milbank, SD. They lived in Brookings, Olivet, and ultimately, moved to Madison, SD in 1947 where they raised their three children.
Alma was a member of Madison Trinity Lutheran Church, active in Ladies Aid, Sunday School, and was an elected secretary of the congregation. She, the cook, candy maker, and baker extraordinaire, also enjoyed gardening, her collections, sewing, repurposing items (she was ahead of her time), creating beautiful stitchery, being the secretary in her husband's insurance agency, traveling, belonging to a Book of the Month Club, Eastern Star, and several bridge clubs.
Despite her minute kitchen, she put out the biggest, most delicious holiday spreads ever. She was a competitive game player and would giggle if she won; we will all miss her wonderful sense of humor. Her priority was to always put family and friends first. In a time of need or crisis, she was the one to call.
Among those who welcomed her home were her parents, beloved Jess, son Glen, daughter Mona Hansen, two sisters, infant Rachel and Deloris (Gerhardt) Wollmann, five brothers, Harland, Harold, Elmer, Donavon, Maurice, and many treasured nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Mary (Fred) Rittberger, (Hermosa, SD), sister Leola Bartels (Viborg, SD), brother Dennis Hofer (Aurora, CO), son-in-law Pastor Dennis Hansen (Sioux Falls, SD), six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson, several stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren and three stepgreat-great grandchildren, many treasured nieces, nephews and extended family.
DEATH LEAVES A HEARTACHE NO ONE CAN HEAL
LOVE LEAVES A MEMORY NO ONE CAN STEAL
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Madison Trinity Lutheran Church, Hospice, or to a charity of personal choice.
Condolences to the family may be sent to: Mary Rittberger, 25111 Rittberger Rd., Hermosa, S.D., 57744
Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.