Bulah Steinberg, 102 passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, SD.
Bulah was born January 8, 1919 to Ben and Percy (Cheney) Mikel. She grew up with three brothers, Kenneth, Keith and Joyce Mikel. She attended country school through the eighth grade. She married Bill Steinberg in September of 1935. Bulah and Bill were blessed with one daughter, Marvis Jensen, two granddaughters, Debbie Jensen and Vickie (Kipton) Knudson, one great-granddaughter, Amber Knutson. Bulah and Bill also raised Bill's youngest brother Jack.
Bulah and Bill farmed for over 52 years near Oldham, SD. After retiring, they moved to Lake Preston, SD.
Bulah had a servant's heart and loved babysitting for friends or bringing her delicious cinnamon rolls and lemon meringue pie to those in need. Bulah was a member of Oldham Lutheran Church where she enjoyed being in a quilting group and serving lunch at funerals.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Steinberg; her parents, Ben and Percy Mikel; brothers, Kenneth, Keith and Joyce Mikel.
As we celebrate Bulah's life, we respect the health of our family and friends so no formal service will be held. A private family burial will be held at a later date in the Oldham City Cemetery, Oldham, SD.
The Johnson-Henry Funeral Home of Arlington, SD is in charge of arrangements.