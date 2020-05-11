Arlys Elaine Hill, 81, of Dell Rapids, died on May 10, 2020.
Private services will begin at 10 a.m. Tues., May 12, at River Community Church, Dell Rapids. Interment will be in Apostolic Lutheran Cemetery, Lake Norden.
Arlys Drovdal was born on May 4, 1939, at Summit to Arthur and Evelyn (Mitchell) Drovdal. On July 6, 1961 she married Silas M. Hill. She moved to Madison in 2005 after Si died.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Vicki Everett, Kathy (Bart) Blake and Heidi Hill; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ken (Irene) Drovdal.
She was preceded in death by 1 son, Rick; 1 daughter, Trudy; 1 brother, Gene; and an infant sister, Karen.