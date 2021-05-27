Donna Jean (Birgen) Reinicke, 68, of Madison, died on Dec. 14, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital after a battle with COVID-19. Memorial Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. Sat., June 5, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the Prairie Village Church. Inurnment will be in the Prairie Village Cemetery.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1952, at Madison and married Orlynn Reinicke on Oct. 12, 1991.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Reinicke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.