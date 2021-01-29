Cynthia Mallery

Cynthia A. Mallery, age 57, of Tulsa, OK, formerly of Madison, SD, died January 3, 2021 at her home in Tulsa.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Annandale and Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home of Jenks, OK.
Cynthia Ann Mallery was born January 11, 1963 in Austin, TX to Donald and Norma (Schermer) Balster. She grew up in rural Maple Lake. She was united in marriage to Allen Mallery in 1982. Over the years, Cynthia has lived in Buffalo, MN, Kimball, SD, and Madison, SD. She worked at the Smith-Zimmermann Museum in Madison, South Dakota for the past 6 years and was about to begin her education at Rhema Bible Training College in Broken Arrow, Oklahome.
Cynthia was a member of Abundant Life Church in Madison, South Dakota, as well as the Jane Austen Society of North America and South Dakota. She was also a member of the South Dakota Questers. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, researching family ancenstry and history.
She is survived by her mother, Norma Plaggerman of Annandale; brothers and sister, Steven Balster of Clear Lake, Carol (Sam) Jeffery of Tonpah, Willis (Peggy) Plaggerman of Maple Lake and Dale (Lori) Plaggerman of Clearwater; eleven nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Mallery; father, Donald Balster; and stepfather, Bert Plaggerman.