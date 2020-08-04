Dakota State University volleyball coach Amy Veenhof, who is entering her 12th season this fall, announced the hiring of Samantha Zell as the next assistant coach.
Zell is no stranger to the DSU volleyball team, where she has been an athlete for the past four years. She fueled DSU's Trojans to impressive back-to-back winning seasons (2018 and '19), which included a trip to the North Star Athletic Association conference postseason championship match each year.
This past season, Zell was an integral member of the team that was ranked in the NAIA Volleyball's Top 25 national poll and earned an at-large bid to the national tournament's opening round for the first time in school history.
Zell was selected to the NSAA Volleyball and American Volleyball Coaches Association/NAIA Region First Team the last two seasons. She led the team with 118 blocks in 2019, accumulating 355 blocks during her career. Her career blocks rank her third at DSU. She also tied a single-match school record with 10 blocks vs. Waldorf (Iowa) on Oct. 4, 2019.
Zell smashed 877 kills during her career, including 238 kills in 2019.
She lives in Madison.