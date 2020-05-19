Several area athletes were named to the 2020 South Dakota High School Track and Field Academic All-State Team. To be included for the Academic All-State an athlete must be a senior, have participated in the sport for at least three years, have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better and be nominated by their head coach.
Madison: Mason Avery, Morgan Hansen, Ammon Hawkes, Kendra Leighton, Sawyer Miller and Briana Steuerwald.
Chester: Makenna Larson.
Howard: Presley Claussen, Madison Kizer, Jese Schwab and Paul Winker.