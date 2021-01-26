The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders placed seventh in the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday as they downed Colman-Egan 48-47.
O-R-R made 19 of 57 field goals, 33.3% and hit 5 of 9 free throws, 55.6%. The Raiders pulled down 29 rebounds.
Isaac Trygstad tossed in 16 points, pulled down six rebounds, had two assists and had two steals to pace the winners.
Orion Albertson added 15 points while Will Olson chipped in with 10 points. Will Matson grabbed eight rebounds.
Colman-Egan made 21 of 45 field goals, 46.7% and made 1 of 4 free throws, 25%. The Hawks snared 30 rebounds.
Ryan Voelker scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds to pace the Hawks
FRIDAY NIGHT
Arlington downed the Hawks 74-50 in a consolation semifinal.
Arlington made 25 of 52 field goals 48.1% and drained 16 of 21 free throws, 76.2%. The Cardinals pulled down 39 rebounds.
Ryker Erstad poured in 29 points for the winners while Caden Letsche added 20 counters. Chris Wallace had a double-double for Arlington with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Colman-Egan made 19 of 49 field goals, 38.8% and hit 5 of 14 free throws, 35.7%. The Hawks grabbed 24 rebounds.
Camden Schmidt scored 18 points for the Hawks while Voelker added 13 counters and grabbed eight rebounds.
The Lake Preston Divers downed the Raiders in a consolation semifinal contest 60-56.
Lake Preston made 22 field goals and connected on 13 of 23 free throws, 56.5%. The Divers grabbed 43 rebounds.
Jasper Denison had a huge game for the Divers as he scored 20 points, pulled down 20 rebounds and had two steals.
Riley Casper added 19 counters for the winners while Tate Larsen chipped in with 10 points. Carte Malone grabbed 10 rebounds and had six steals.
O-R-R made 17 field goals and hit 12 of 21 free throws, 57.1%. The Raiders pulled down 30 rebounds.
Albertson and Matson each tossed in 16 points for the Raiders. Matson pulled down 11 rebounds while Albertson had seven steals.
GIRLS
The guest team at the DVC Tournament the Canton C-Hawks cruised past the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders 56-17 in the seventh and eighth place game on Saturday.
O-R-R made 7 of 31 field goals, 22.6% and hit 3 of 14 free throws, 21.4%. The Lady Raiders pulled down 34 rebounds.
Julia Trygstad tossed in 10 points, had eight rebounds and three steals to pace O-R-R.
Canton made 24 of 61 field goals, 39.3% and connected on 4 of 12 free throws, 33.3%. The C-Hawks snared 27 rebounds.
Amanda Lease had a double-double for Canton 19 points and 10 steals. Cadence Abbas, Julia Mauszycki and Danica Rozeboom each had five rebounds.
EH 46, O-R-R 21
The Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks raced past the Lady Raiders 46-21 in a consolation semifinal game of the Dakota Valley Conference girls basketball tournament at Colman on Thursday night.
The Lady Raiders made just 8 of 38 field goals, 21.1%, and 4 of 10 free throws, 40%. O-R-R had 37 rebounds.
Bailey Hyland scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders while Brooklyn Hageman added five counters. Paige Hanson snared 10 rebounds.
Estelline-Hendricks made 18 of 71 field goals, 25.4%, and 5 of 15 free throws, 33.3%. The Redhawks pulled down 48 rebounds.
Kylie Beare tossed in 15 points and had nine rebounds to pace the winners. Kaylee Johnson added 14 points and Kathryn Wegner chipped in with 11.