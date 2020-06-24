Volga's American Legion Baseball team was able to down Madison Post 25 15-12 on Monday at Volga.
Madison had 12 hits compared to Volga's nine. Madison committed three errors and Volga had one.
Leading hitters for Post 25 were Taylor Hoyer with three; Colby Mennis with two hits and 2 RBI; and Carson Hunsley with two hits.
Seth Thennis pitched three innings for Madison and struck out five Volga batters.
Seth Fernau took the mound for two innings and struck out four. Hoyer pitched one inning and struck out three.
Post 25 will host Garretson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Flynn Field.
Madison drops doubleheader
Madison's Legion lost both ends of a doubleheader to Brookings on Saturday in Aurora.
In the first game, Brookings nipped Madison 5-4. Keaton Nighbert led Madison with three hits and Logan Albee added two. Zach Whitlock had two RBI and Taylor Hoyer had one.
Tyler Tappe pitched 6 1/3 innings for Madison and had eight strikeouts. Ashton Nills was also on the mound for Madison and struck out one batter.
Brookings edged Madison 15-14 in game two. Colby Mennis had two hits for Madison. Albee and Ben Lester each had two RBI.
Whitlock pitched 3 1/3 innings for Madison and had four strikeouts. Also pitching for Madison were Braden Eimers and Nills (three strikeouts).