West Central downs Bulldogs in Dakota XII contest

In a game of spurts, the West Central Trojans had the last spurt and downed the Madison Bulldogs 58-49 in a Dakota XII Conference clash at the Madison High School Gym on Tuesday night.
The game was close throughout the first half. The Trojans held a 12-8 lead after one period and a 28-22 lead at halftime. West Central stretched its lead to 11, 33-22, early in the third period.
Madison went on a 15-5 run to gain a 37-36 lead with 2:33 left in the third period. Dillon Bickett put the Bulldogs on top with an old-fashioned three-point play.
The Bulldogs closed the quarter with a 4-3 run and enjoyed a 41-39 lead.
In the final eight minutes, the Trojans outscored Madison 19-8.
Madison made 19 of 43 field goals, 44.2%, and 11 of 15 free throws, 73.3%. The Bulldogs pulled down 28 rebounds and had five assists.
Connor Hively, Carter Bergheim and Mickale Dohrer each had nine points for the Bulldogs. Hively grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Aspen Dahl and Logan Allbee each with six points, Aiden Jensen with four, Bickett with three, Nate Ricke two and Peyton Wolf one.
Dahl had two assists.
West Central made 21 of 50 field goals, 42%, and 9 of 14 free throws, 64.3%. The Trojans grabbed 29 rebounds and had six assists.
Wilson Droge tossed in 16 points for the winners. Jacob Krempges added 15 counters and six rebounds. Kasan Abedi chipped in with 10 points.
Madison (7-6 overall, 2-5 in conference) will host McCook Central/Montrose on Friday with the C game starting at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.
Lower levels drop games
West Central won the junior varsity game 54-43. Jensen tossed in 14 points and had five rebounds to pace Madison.
Ricke had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Rounding out the scoring were Wolf with nine, Ben Brooks with four and Bickett and Adam Roemen each with three points.
Brooks snared six rebounds.
West Central won the C game 46-39. Andrew Comes tossed in 12 points for Madison while Elijah Sims added six counters.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Thomas Mechels and Charles Callahan each with five points, Brooks with four, Eli Barger with three and Parker Johnson and Kaden Guischer each with two.