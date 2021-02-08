Bearcats hold off Lady Bulldogs

The Webster Bearcats jumped out to 15-7 lead after one period and gained a 61-46 win over the Madison Lady Bulldogs during the fourth annual Dakota XII/Northeast Conference held at the Madison Middle School Gym on Saturday.
Madison pulled to within three, 21-18, with 1:49 left in the first half when Zoey Gerry hit a pair of free throws.
The Bearcats went on a 6-2 run and held a 27-20 halftime lead.
Audrey Nelson hit a field goal to pull the Lady Bulldogs to within five, 27-22, early in the third period. The Bearcats held a 42-30 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Madison closed the gap to eight, 49-41, after Gerry hit a pair of free throws with 1:46 left in the contest.
Webster outscored the Lady Bulldogs 12-5 to close the game.
Madison made 17 of 53 field goals, 32.1%, and 9 of 15 free throws, 60%. The Lady Bulldogs pulled down 42 rebounds and had five assists.
Gerry ended the game with 15 points and eight rebounds to pace Madison. Nelson added 13 points.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Sophia Vanden Bosch with seven points, Kaitlyn Sewell with five, and Abby Brooks, Juliana Hodges and Maycee Theede each with two points. Vanden Bosch had six rebounds. Hodges and Sewell each had three steals.
Webster made 18 of 51 field goals, 35.3%, and 20 of 31 free throws, 64.5%. The Bearcats grabbed 37 rebounds.
Alivia Baumgarn scored 22 points to pace the Bearcats. Cara Shoemaker added 14 counters and six rebounds.
Erin Case had five steals for Webster.
Madison (5-10) will host the Flandreau Fliers in a non-conference game on Monday. The junior varsity game will start at 6:15 p.m. and the varsity game will follow.
Other scores from Saturday: Tri-Valley 52, Groton 32; Vermillion 55, Redfield 42; Dakota Valley 67, Sisseton 32; Tea Area 68, Parkston 65; Hamlin 42, Sioux Falls Christian 40; West Central 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 38; Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Tiospa Zina 25; Dell Rapids 54, Deuel 46; Lennox 41, Milbank 27; and Canton 62, Clark/Willow Lake 52.