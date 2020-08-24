O-R-R uses big second half to derail Deubrook 22-14

The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders used a big second half to get by the Deubrook Dolphins 22-14 in a Dakota Valley Conference gridiron clash on Friday night at Ramona.
It was the first game for both teams.
O-R-R trailed 8-0 at halftime before scoring 22 points in the second half.
Will Matson had a hand in all three touchdowns for the Raiders. He had a rushing touchdown and threw two scoring strikes. Both touchdown passes went to Isaac Trygstad.
Matson also threw two two-point conversion passes to Kadyn Gehrels.
"I was extremely pleased with the poise and leadership shown by our quarterback, Will Matson," O-R-R Coach Logan DeRungs said. "Multiple times in the game, things went wrong for us, but he kept being coachable and doing what we asked of him."
Matson finished the game with 62 yards rushing on 16 carries. He completed 14 of 31 passes for 192 yards.
Gehrels caught five passes for 80 yards while Trygstad caught two passes for 72 yards. Orion Albertson hauled in seven catches for 40 yards.
"Kadyn made some big-time catches for us, and our offensive line did a nice job in pass protection," DeRungs said. "We struggled with our inside run game due to Deubrook's size, and our team had difficulty getting to the outside. I thought we adapted well and took advantage of some weakness in their secondary."
Matson led the defense with 13 tackles and Albertson had 12 tackles. Gehrels and Kenneth Lindholm each had an interception for the winners.
"I was very impressed and thought Josh Olson did a phenomenal job calling the defense for his first time," DeRungs said. "He executed some outstanding blitzes and did a nice job of putting our kids in position to make big plays defensively."
O-R-R will go to Watertown on Friday to face the Great Plains Lutheran Panthers at 7 p.m.