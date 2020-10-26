Lady Bulldogs roll past Huskies in Dakota XII action

The Madison Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-10 and 25-11) Dakota XII Conference win over the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies on Friday night at Madison.
Abby Brooks led the Lady Bulldogs at the net with 19 kills. Audrey Nelson recorded nine kills and two blocks.
Sophia Vanden Bosch accounted for two ace serves and 10 digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Autumn Barger recorded one ace serve. Kylie Krusemark led the Lady Bulldogs with 31 set assists.
Raena Rost had a team-high 22 digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Skyler Sargent accounted for three blocks.
Josie Curry had four kills for the Huskies while Maddie Hammitt had three. Alyssa Chytka had a match-high 23 digs for EP-J. Addison Stabe had five set assists for the Huskies and Sophia Gorgia accounted for three.
Madison (13-4 overall, 7-1 in conference) will close out the regular season this week. The Lady Bulldogs will go to Dakota Valley on Tuesday for a Dakota XII Conference battle with the Panthers. The C match will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.
JV's win
Madison won the junior varsity contest 2-1 (25-13, 23-25 and 15-10). Abby Morse smashed eight kills and had one solo block for the winners. Callie McDermott had five kills and five ace serves.
Amanda Vacanti led Madison with 13 digs and 17 set assists. Keara Wagner had 11 digs.
Nelson had one solo block and three block assists while Abby Palmquist had three block assists. Olivia Flemming recorded two ace serves.
Madison is currently 12-2.
C team drops match
Elk Point-Jefferson topped Madison 2-1 (20-25, 25-22 and 15-8) in the C match.
Caymen Ferber hammered down eight kills and had one set assist for Madison. Ella Peterreins had four kills.
Karley Lurz had four ace serves and a team-high 29 digs. Wagner had three ace serves and 14 digs. Shelby Mennis had a team-high 10 set assists.
Madison is currently 11-4.