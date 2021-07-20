Madison Black trounces Dell Rapids 18-2

The Madison Black VFW 16U baseball team picked up a lopsided 18-2 win over Dell Rapids at Dell Rapids on Monday night.
Mason Kennington had four hits to lead the Madison offensive attack. Kennington had a double and three RBIs.
Madison had 14 hits. Jovi Wolf and Mike Peters also had multiple hits for Madison Black.
Aiden Jensen started on the mound for Madison and worked five innings to earn the win. He gave up two runs (one unearned). Peters pitched in relief and struck out the three batters he faced to close the game.
Madison continues its season with an I29 League contest against Volga on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Baughman-Belatti Park.
Elkton 11, Madison White 6
Elkton outscored Madison White 10-1 in the last two innings of a 16U game at Baughman-Belatti Park on Monday and earned an 11-6 win.
Madison held a 5-1 advantage after four innings but was not able to hold on.
Madison had six hits. Parker Johnson had two hits while Jack Olson had two RBIs.
Braxton Bjorklund worked five innings for Madison and struck out six batters.
Madison (4-9) will host Garretson on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Baughman-Belatti Park.