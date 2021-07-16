Seventh-inning rally falls short for Madison White

Madison White rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but fell short of their fifth win of the season.
Tri-Valley hung on for a 10-9 I29 win at Baughman-Belatti Park on Thursday night.
Trailing 10-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Madison erupted for six runs and had the tying run in scoring position.
Madison outhit Tri-Valley 14-12. Caden Hojer had three hits for Madison. Parker Johnson added three RBIs.
Mason Hendrixson had three hits and three RBIs to lead Tri-Valley's offense.
Hayden Kane worked the first four innings for Madison and suffered the loss. He struck out five batters. Braxton Bjorklund and Andrew Comes were also on the mound for Madison. Comes worked 1 2/3 innings and had two strikeouts.
Noah Haynes worked six innings to pick up the win; he had five strikeouts.
Madison (4-8) has a busy week ahead. Madison White will host Elkton on Monday at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Madison White will host Garretson at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Baughman-Belatti Park.
On Wednesday, Madison White will go to Bryant for a 5 p.m. game with Hamlin.