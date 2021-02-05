Lady Bulldogs place second at Region 1A Meet

The Madison Lady Bulldogs fell just short of winning the Region 1A gymnastics title on Thursday at Clear Lake. The host team the Deuel Cardinals won the title with 141.400 points while Madison was just 2.25 points behind the Cardinals with 139.150 points.
Following the top two teams were Esetelline-Hendricks 132.150, Milbank 131.600, Britton-Hecla 125.350, Sisseton 114.900 and West Central 108.400.
Madison had four gymnasts place in the top 10 of the all-around competition. Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was Isabel Gors with a 34.850 as she placed fourth.
Following Gors were Olivia Flemming, 5th, 34.450; Kylie Krusemark, 6th, 34.200 and Karlie Nelson, 8th, 33.650.
Winning the all-around competition was Deuel's Paige Simon with a 38.300.
Gors' best individual finish was in the floor exercise as she placed second with a 9.500, she also placed third on the bars with an 8.300. Gors tied for 11th on the balance beam with an 8.350 and tied for 15th on the vault with an 8.700.
Flemming's best individual finish was on the bars as she placed second with an 8.400. Flemming tied for fifth on the balance beam with an 8.750 and she finished 11th on the vault with an 8.650 and tied for 17th in the floor exercise with an 8.450.
Krusemark's best individual finish was on the vault as she placed fourth with a 9.100. She tied for fifth on the bars with an 8.150, Krusemark also tied for 10th in the floor exercise with an 8.600 and tied for 11th on the balance beam with an 8.350.
Nelson's best individual finish was on the vault as she tied for eighth with an 8.900. She also tied for ninth on the bars with a 7.750, she was 10th on balance beam with an 8.450 and tied for 12th in the floor exercise with an 8.550.
Madison's Raena Rost was third on the balance beam with a 9.250.
Madison will go to Watertown for the State Gymnastics Meet next Friday and Saturday.
Individual Results
All-Around: 1. Paige Simon (D), 38.300; 4. Isabel Gors, 34.850; 5. Olivia Flemming, 34.450; 6. Kylie Krusemark, 34.200; 8. Karlie Nelson, 33.650.
Vault: 1. Simon (D), 9.600; 4. Krusemark, 9.100; T8. Nelson, 8.900; T10. Raena Rost, 8.900; 11. Flemming, 8.850; T15. Gors, 8.700; T17. Lexi Hirsch, 8.700.
Bars: 1. Simon (D), 9.700; 2. Flemming, 8.400; 3. Gors, 8.300; T5. Krusemark, 8.150; 8. Sophia Sudenga, 8.000; T9. Nelson, 7.750; T11. Maggie Engebretson, 7.750.
Balance Beam: 1. Simon (D), 9.400; 3. Rost, 9.250; T5. Flemming, 8.750; 9. Hirsch, 8.500; 10. Nelson, 8.450; T11. Gors, 8.350; T11. Krusemark, 8.350.
Floor Exercise: 1. Simon (D), 9.600; 2. Gors, 9.500; 6. Rost, 8.900; T10. Krusemark, 8.600; T12. Nelson, 8.550; T17. Flemming, 8.450; T22. Fiona Donelan, 8.100.