No. 15-ranked Bellevue, the North Star Athletic Association leader, used 43 kills and Dakota State University's 12 service errors to gain a 3-0 NSAA win on Wednesday in Bellevue, Neb.
Bellevue won 25-22, 25-19 and 25-15.
Riley Grandpre hammered a kill to give the Trojans a 7-6 advantage in the first set, only to see the Bruins go on a 6-0 scoring run for a 12-7 lead.
DSU could get no closer than two points for the rest of the set. The Trojans saved four set points and trimmed the lead to 24-22. A service error by the Trojans gave the Bruins the win 25-22.
Leading 9-8 in the second set, Bellevue went on a 5-0 run and stretched their lead to 14-8.
DSU's Maddie Polzin sparked a 5-1 scoring spurt to cut the lead to 15-13. She had two kills during the run.
The Bruins closed the set with a 5-1 run to gain a 25-19 win.
Bellevue used another strong run in the third set to take control. Leading 5-4, the Bruins went on a 6-1 spurt to gain an 11-5 lead.
DSU pulled to within two, 15-13, when Madalyn Groft recorded a kill. The Bruins scored seven straight points to secure a 25-15 set win and a 3-0 match win.
Grandpre led the offense for DSU with nine kills and a hitting percentage of .256. Polzin added seven kills and seven digs.
M. Groft accounted for 20 set assists, five digs and one ace serve. Peyton Groft led the defense with 12 digs. Tayler Corey added nine digs and Hannah Viet recorded two block assists.
Sierra Athen smashed down 13 kills and registered eight digs for Bellevue. Eve Fountain had 18 digs.
Olivia Galas recorded a double-double for the Bruins with 36 set assists and 14 digs.
Bellevue had a hitting percentage of .231 (43 kills with 18 errors in 108 swings) compared to DSU's hitting percentage of .095 (28 kills with 17 errors in 116 attempts).
The Bruins had two ace serves and four errors from the serving line. The Trojans recorded one ace serve and 12 service errors.
Bellevue collected 61 digs compared to DSU's 43 digs.
DSU (12-8 overall, 8-4 in league) will look to snap its losing skid as the Trojans host Valley City State University on Friday at 5 p.m.