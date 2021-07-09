The Alexandria Angels (Class B) and Harrisburg Hops (Class A) remain No. 1 in their respective classes in this week's South Dakota amateur baseball poll.
Four Cornbelt League teams are ranked this week -- Dell Rapids Mudcats (2), Canova Gang (3) Flandreau Cardinals (4) and Lennox Only One Alpacas (6).
Also receiving votes: Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks, another Cornbelt League team.
Class B
1. Alexandria Angels; 2. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 3. Canova Gang; 4. Flandreau Cardinals; 5. Mt. Vernon Mustangs; 6. Lennox Only One Alpacas; 7. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 8. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 9. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 10 Plankinton F&M Bankers.
Also receiving votes: Akron (Iowa) Rebels and Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks.
Class A
1. Harrisburg Hops; 2. Yankton Tappers; 3. Brookings Cubs; 4. Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar; 5. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels.
Also receiving votes: Brandon Rats, Renner Monarchs and Castlewood Ravens.