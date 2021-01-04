The Madison Lady Bulldogs used an outstanding defensive effort to shut down the Custer Wildcats and gain a 34-21 win on Saturday at the Mitchell Corn Palace.
"With two weeks off from games over the holiday break, the Lady Bulldogs dug down and worked extremely hard to prepare for this game," said Madison Coach Danelle Keninger. "We set defensive goals, and everyone was super aggressive on the defensive end, and it paid off with holding Custer to 23 points."
Zoey Gerry tossed in 17 points and pulled down five rebounds to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Audrey Nelson added six points and five rebounds.
Sophia Vanden Bosch chipped in with five points, six rebounds and five assists. Abby Brooks grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and blocked nine shots.
Kellyn Kortmeyer and Ramsey Karim each had five points for Custer.
Gerry and Kortmeyer were selected as MVPs of the game.
Madison (2-3) will swing back into action on Tuesday night when the Lady Bulldogs will go to Arlington. Action will start at 5 p.m. with an eighth-grade game, followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.