Both the Madison Black and Madison White 16U VFW znaseball teams suffered setbacks on Thursday night at Baughman-Belatti Park.
In the first game, Baltic raced to an early lead and downed Madison Black 8-2 in an I29 contest. Baltic scored four runs in the first inning.
Madison had just two hits -- an RBI double by Jared Kennington and a single by Joe Gors.
Jovi Wolf started on the mound for Madison and suffered the loss. He worked four innings and gave up four runs on five hits.
Madison (7-5) will go to Lake Norden for a non-league game with Lake Norden on Monday night. No time was given.
West Central downs Madison White
West Central built a 12-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings and never looked back in posting a 26-7 win over Madison White in the last game on Thursday.
Madison scored three runs in the third frame and four more in the fourth.
Madison had six hits while West Central belted out 20 hits off three Madison hurlers.
Pitching for Madison were Andrew Comes, Hayden Kane and Braxton Bjorklund.
Madison (4-6) will go to Bryant on Friday to tangle with Hamlin at 5 p.m.