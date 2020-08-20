Bulldogs close busy week on the links

MADISON'S BRADEN EIMERS watches his chip shot on hole 16 during the Madison Golf Invitational at the Madison Country Club on Tuesday. Eimers tied for fifth with an 83.

 Photo by Larry Leeds

The Madison Bulldogs boys golf team finished a busy week on the links Wednesday at the Dakota Valley Invitational, which was held at Two Rivers Golf Course at Dakota Dunes.

Madison placed fourth in the 18-hole event with a score of 333. Winning the team title was Lennox with a low score of 323.

Following the Orioles were Vermillion 329, Dakota Valley 329, Madison 333, Elk Point-Jefferson 346, Dell Rapids 358, Canton 375 and Beresford 382.

Three Bulldogs placed in the top 20. Braden Eimers was fifth with a 77. Blake Whitethorn was sixth with a 78. Ashton Nills tied with two other golfers for 18th place with an 88.

Madison's Ty Jorgenson and Kaden Guischer tied for 23rd with a 90.

Paul Bruns of Dakota Valley was the meet medalist with a 67.

In the junior varsity division, Madison had an incomplete team with just three golfers. Lucas Mork had the low score for the Bulldogs with a 101. Other golfers for Madison were Jack Olson with a 104 and Oliver Husher with a 114.

Carter Mart of Vermillion was the junior varsity meet medalist with an 84.

Vermillion won the junior varsity team title with a 351. Following the Tanagers were Dakota Valley 369, Lennox 376 and Dakota Valley #2 391.

Madison Invitational

Madison hosted an 11-team invitational at the Madison Country Club on Tuesday. Winning the team title in the 18-hole event was Lennox with a low score of 326.

Following the Orioles were Tea Area 339, Sioux Valley 360, Madison 363, Aberdeen Roncalli 364, Parkston 375, West Central 379, Dell Rapids 389, Tri-Valley 401, Beresford 417 and Milbank 421.

The Bulldogs had two golfers who placed in the top 15. Eimers led the way; he tied for fifth place with an 83. Whitethorn tied for 13th with an 87.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Guischer with a 95 to tie for 26th and Jorgenson with a 98 to place 34.

Nills competed in the invitational and placed 35th with a 99.

Caleb Wipf of Lennox was the meet medalist with a 78.

Madison had three junior varsity golfers at the invitational. Olson was the top JV golfer with a 109. Mork finished with a 117 while Husher recorded a 128.

Madison will go to Rocky Run Golf Course on Monday for the Dell Rapids Invitational. Action will begin at 9 a.m.