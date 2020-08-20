Bulldogs close busy week on the links

The Madison Bulldogs boys golf team finished a busy week on the links Wednesday at the Dakota Valley Invitational, which was held at Two Rivers Golf Course at Dakota Dunes.
Madison placed fourth in the 18-hole event with a score of 333. Winning the team title was Lennox with a low score of 323.
Following the Orioles were Vermillion 329, Dakota Valley 329, Madison 333, Elk Point-Jefferson 346, Dell Rapids 358, Canton 375 and Beresford 382.
Three Bulldogs placed in the top 20. Braden Eimers was fifth with a 77. Blake Whitethorn was sixth with a 78. Ashton Nills tied with two other golfers for 18th place with an 88.
Madison's Ty Jorgenson and Kaden Guischer tied for 23rd with a 90.
Paul Bruns of Dakota Valley was the meet medalist with a 67.
In the junior varsity division, Madison had an incomplete team with just three golfers. Lucas Mork had the low score for the Bulldogs with a 101. Other golfers for Madison were Jack Olson with a 104 and Oliver Husher with a 114.
Carter Mart of Vermillion was the junior varsity meet medalist with an 84.
Vermillion won the junior varsity team title with a 351. Following the Tanagers were Dakota Valley 369, Lennox 376 and Dakota Valley #2 391.
Madison Invitational
Madison hosted an 11-team invitational at the Madison Country Club on Tuesday. Winning the team title in the 18-hole event was Lennox with a low score of 326.
Following the Orioles were Tea Area 339, Sioux Valley 360, Madison 363, Aberdeen Roncalli 364, Parkston 375, West Central 379, Dell Rapids 389, Tri-Valley 401, Beresford 417 and Milbank 421.
The Bulldogs had two golfers who placed in the top 15. Eimers led the way; he tied for fifth place with an 83. Whitethorn tied for 13th with an 87.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Guischer with a 95 to tie for 26th and Jorgenson with a 98 to place 34.
Nills competed in the invitational and placed 35th with a 99.
Caleb Wipf of Lennox was the meet medalist with a 78.
Madison had three junior varsity golfers at the invitational. Olson was the top JV golfer with a 109. Mork finished with a 117 while Husher recorded a 128.
Madison will go to Rocky Run Golf Course on Monday for the Dell Rapids Invitational. Action will begin at 9 a.m.