Colman-Egan girls track coach Julie Preheim was selected as Coach of the Year by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association.
Chester's boys golf coach Brooke McDonald was nominated for Coach of the Year.
All of the coaches were recognized at the annual awards banquet at Rapid City on Sunday. Winners were:
Boys Golf: Frank Cutler, Platte-Geddes. Other nominees Chris Caldwell, Chamberlain; Jeff Halseth, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Brooke McDonald, Chester; Corey Neale, Watertown and Ivan Voss, Sioux Falls Christian.
Girls Golf: Jeffrey Johnson, Bison. Other nominees Mike Buseth, Deubrook; Eric Heath, Sisseton; Tom Jansa, Sioux Falls O'Gorman; Tyler Morgan, Sioux Falls Christian and Kim Zimmerman, Aberdeen Central.
Tennis: Kevin Plank, Lennox. Other nominees Tim Hedblom, Huron; Tom Krueger, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Matt Termansen, Harrisburg.
Boys Track & Field: Tyler Payer, Hanson. Other nominees Jim Jarovski, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Luke Vander Leest, Sioux Falls Christian and Jason Wagoner, Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Girls Track & Field: Julie Preheim, Colman-Egan. Other nominees Blaine Bacon, Dell Rapids St. Mary; Janel Merkwan, West Central and Aaron Strand, Sioux Falls O'Gorman.