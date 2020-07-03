PBR holds on to edge Broncos 6-5

Dell Rapids PBR scored all the runs they needed in the first two innings to edge the Madison Broncos 6-5 in a Cornbelt League contest on Thursday at Flynn Field.
Dell Rapids plated one run in the top of the first, but the lead didn't last long.
In the bottom of the first, back-to-back singles by Tyler Tappe and Mitch McNary put runners on first and second for the Broncos with one out. Matt Burpee followed with a single to right field to drive in Tappe. McNary scored on a fielder's choice by Greg Biagi and the Broncos gained a 2-1 lead.
PBR sent 11 batters to the plate in the second frame and scored five times for a 6-1 advantage.
Madison started to chip away at the lead in the fifth inning. With two outs and bases loaded, Brian Miller smacked a single to drive in two runs and Madison cut the lead to two, 6-4.
The Broncos added another run in the sixth frame when Trevor Johnson doubled to drive in Josh Giles.
Neither team scored after that. Madison left two runners on base in the eighth frame.
Madison had nine hits off two Dell Rapids hurlers. Miller had three singles and two RBIs. Burpee had two singles and an RBI.
Johnson had a double and an RBI. Tappe, McNary and Josh Giles each had a single. Biagi had an RBI while Tappe and McNary each scored two runs.
Dell Rapids had 10 hits off two Madison pitchers. Matt Gillogly had two doubles, a single and three RBIs. Carter Gullickson, Teigen Linder and Adrian Juba each had two singles.
Marcus Vanden Bosch started on the mound for the Broncos and suffered the loss. He gave up six runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking four. Jacob Giles finished on the hill and worked three scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, struck out one and walked two.
Riley Hoffman worked eight innings and picked up the win. He gave up five runs on nine hits while striking out six and walking three. Gillogly worked one inning and struck out two batters.
Madison (4-5 overall, 4-4 in league) will host Lennox Only One at 7:30 p.m. at Flynn Field on Tuesday. Madison has just four regular-season games on the schedule.