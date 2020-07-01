Cardinals use 17-hit attack to down Broncos

The Flandreau Cardinals outhit the Madison Broncos 17-11 and earned a 15-7 Cornbelt League win on Tuesday at Flynn Field. This was a makeup game from June 25.
Madison struck in the first inning. After a fly-out, the next two batters reached base on an error and a hit batsman. Evan Appelwick cleared the bases with a double to right-center field. Appelwick scored later on a single by Brian Miller to put the Broncos on top 3-0.
Flandreau didn't waste any time getting on the board in the bottom of the first frame. Ben Ihrke smacked a home run on his first pitch. The Cardinals added one more and trailed 3-2.
Madison plated three runs in the third inning. With one on and two out, Appelwick blasted a two-run home run over the left-center field fence to give Madison a 5-2 advantage.
Greg Biagi followed with a double and scored on a Marcus Vanden Bosch single for a 6-2 lead for Madison.
It was all Flandreau after the third inning. The Cardinals scored three runs in the fourth frame and two in the fifth to gain a 7-6 lead.
Flandreau added eight more runs over the last four innings and picked up its first Cornbelt League win of the season.
Madison had 11 hits off two Flandreau hurlers. Appelwick ended the game with a home run, double, single, three RBIs and scored three runs. Miller had a double, two singles and three RBIs.
Heith Williams and Vanden Bosch each had two singles. Vanden Bosch had one RBI while Williams scored twice. Biagi added a double.
Derick Veldkamp had a double, single and five RBIs for the Cardinals. Jordan Gesling had a double, single and three RBIs. Keith Cutler and Beau Severtson each had three singles. Jake Patterson and John Gassman each had a pair of singles. Ihrke had a home run.
Brandon Burg started on the hill for Broncos and gave up six runs (four unearned) in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, struck out four and walked one. Mitch McNary suffered the loss in relief as he worked 3 1/3 innings. He gave up six runs (two unearned) on eight hits while striking out one and walking three.
Drew Pierson worked 1/3 of an inning and gave up four runs on one hit while walking three. Josh Giles finished on the mound and worked 2/3 of an inning. He gave up one hit while striking out one and walking one.
Drew Weber picked up the win as he worked seven innings. He gave up six runs (two unearned) on hits while striking out three and walking two. Zach Weber pitched two innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits. He struck out one batter.
Madison (4-4 overall, 4-3 in Cornbelt) will swing back into action on Thursday with a home contest at Flynn Field against Dell Rapids PBR at 7:30 p.m. Madison downed PBR earlier this season 6-5.