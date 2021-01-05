Madison, SD (57042)

Today

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.