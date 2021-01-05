The Colman-Egan Hawks and Howard Tigers split a non-conference basketball doubleheader at Colman on Monday night.
In the girls game, the Hawks used a big second quarter to break open the game and gained a 56-43 win.
Colman-Egan held a 15-14 lead after one period. The Hawks outscored the Tigers 14-7 in the second period and held a 29-21 halftime lead.
The Hawks stretched their lead to 10, 37-27, after three quarters.
Colman-Egan made 20 of 46 field goals, 43.5%, and 14 of 22 free throws, 63.6%. The Hawks pulled down 29 rebounds.
Josie Mousel tossed in 18 points and had nine rebounds, three assists and three steals for the winners. Mackenzie Hemmer added 14 counters. Braiden Westley chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.
Howard made 17 of 51 field goals, 33.3%, and 4 of 8 free throws, 50%. The Tigers grabbed 31 rebounds.
Kenedy Koepsell tossed in 22 points for the Tigers. Abby Connor, Kate Connor and Saddie Palmquist each had five rebounds for Howard.
Howard 71, Colman-Egan 27
Howard jumped out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter and went on to post a 71-27 win over the Hawks.
Colman-Egan made 11 of 41 field goals, 26.8%, and did not shoot a free throw. The Hawks grabbed 19 rebounds.
Camden Schmidt scored eight points for the Hawks. Austin Gullickson snared five rebounds.
Howard made 25 of 41 field goals, 61%, and 10 of 14 free throws, 71.4%. The Tigers pulled down 28 rebounds.
Tisyn Spader scored 26 points and had three assists and five steals for the winners. Sam Aslesen added 13 counters. Jace Sifore chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds.