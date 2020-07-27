Madison Broncos stay alive in District 4B Tournament with 5-3 win

The Madison Broncos needed a win on Sunday to stay alive in the District 4B Tournament at Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids.
The Broncos used stellar pitching performances by Marcus Vanden Bosch and Brandon Burg and a lethal offensive attack to down the Colman A's 5-3.
Vanden Bosch and Burg combined to toss a three-hitter. Vanden Bosch pitched five-plus innings and gave up three runs on three hits. He struck out two and walked four. Burg entered the game in the sixth inning with no outs and tossed four innings of shutout ball. He didn't allow a hit, struck out one and walked three.
Colman struck first in the second inning with two runs scored. Madison's Josh Giles answered with a single and scored on a single by Heith Williams.
The Broncos grabbed the lead in the third when they took advantage of four Colman errors to score three unearned runs.
Colman tacked on one run in the sixth inning to pull to with in one, 4-3.
On one swing of the bat in the seventh, Greg Biagi put the Broncos on top 5-3 with a solo home run over the left field fence.
Neither team scored after that.
Madison belted out 11 hits. Williams went 5-for-5 at the plate with one RBI. Biagi had a home run, a single and one RBI. Mitch McNary had a pair of singles while Jon Waba and Josh Giles each had one single.
Ian Barker, Jordan Sehr and Colt Hawkins each had a single for Colman.
Vanden Bosch picked up the win while Burg earned the save.
Deon Entringer went the distance for Colman. He gave up five runs (three unearned) on 11 hits, struck out nine and walked one.
Colman committed five errors while Madison played error-free ball.
DR Mudcats 4, Madison 3
A walk-off single by Mark Abrahamson in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Dell Rapids Mudcats to a 4-3 win over the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos grabbed the early lead in the third inning. Trevor Johnson cracked a double and scored on a single by Williams to put Madison up 1-0.
The Mudcats deadlocked the score at 1-1 when Dan Gacke scored on a Jimmy Bauer single in the third.
Dell Rapids grabbed the lead in the fifth inning when Chad Hunt scored on a sacrifice fly by Mark Houck and the Mudcats led 2-1.
The Mudcats stretched their lead to 3-1 in the eighth inning when Abrahamson smacked a solo home run over the left field fence.
Madison rallied in the ninth inning when eight Broncos stepped to the plate. Josh Giles opened the inning with a double. After two strike-outs, Williams singled to drive in Josh Giles. Waba followed with a single while McNary was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Matt Burpee was hit by a pitch to drive in Williams, and a fly-out ended the inning with the score tied at 3-3.
With the bases loaded and one out, Abrahamson singled to knock in the winning run.
Madison had eight hits. Josh Giles smacked two doubles. Johnson had a double. Williams had two singles and two RBIs. Waba, Biagi and Brian Miller each hit a single.
Dell Rapids had eight hits. Abrahamson had a home run, a single and two RBIs. Hunt had a double and a single. Bauer hit three singles.
Jacob Giles went the distance and suffered the loss. He gave up four runs (two unearned) on eight hits, struck out one and walked four.
Dalton Allen went the distance for the Mudcats and picked up the win. He gave up three runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking two.
Madison will swing back into action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the Salem Cubs.