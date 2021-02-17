Milbank slips past Madison in overtime contest 56-52

The Milbank Bulldogs outscored the Madison Lady Bulldogs 6-2 in an overtime period and slipped past Madison 56-52 in a non-conference game at the Madison High School Gym on Tuesday night.
Behind the play of Sophia Vanden Bosch, Madison held a 10-8 lead after one quarter. Vanden Bosch scored five of Madison's 10 points.
Milbank went on a 9-5 scoring run early in the second period to grab a 17-15 lead with 5:20 left in the quarter.
Abby Brooks ended the Milbank's scoring run with a basket with just under five minutes left in the half.
In the last five minutes, Madison used a balanced scoring attack to outscore Milbank 9-5 and held a 26-22 halftime lead.
Audrey Nelson put Madison on top 29-22 early in the third period with a three-pointer. Madison continued to cling to a slim lead after three quarters, 38-35.
Madison stretched its lead to 50-45 with 3:19 left in the game when Vanden Bosch hit a field goal.
Milbank ended regulation play with a 5-0 run fueled by Isabella Anderson. She scored the final five points of the game.
Milbank scored the first four points in overtime to grab a 54-52 lead. Vanden Bosch ended Milbank's run with a basket to pull Madison to within two, 54-52. Milbank scored the last four points to gain the win.
Madison made 20 of 53 field goals, 37.7%, and 6 of 11 free throws, 54.5%. The Lady Bulldogs pulled down 41 rebounds and had nine assists.
Vanden Bosch ended the game with 14 points and four assists to pace Madison. Brooks had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three of Madison's six blocks and three steals.
Nelson closed the game with 10 points, two blocks and three steals.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Karley Lurz with six points, Kaitlyn Sewell with four and Abby Morse, Juliana Hodges and Maycee Theede each with two.
Milbank made 19 of 47 field goals, 40.4%, and 12 of 23 free throws, 52.2%. The Bulldogs grabbed 32 rebounds.
Lindsey Mertens tossed in 16 points for Milbank. Maurina Street had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Madison (5-13) will go to Dell Rapids for a Dakota XII Conference clash vs. the Quarriers on Thursday. The C game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.
Madison will close its regular season on Friday with a home contest against the Dakota Valley Panthers. The C game will start at 4 p.m. in the doubleheader.