Broncos win last-chance game 10-0 against Lennox

The Madison Broncos had to play six games in the District 4B Tournament, but they were able to qualify for the State B Amateur Baseball Tournament that will begin on Wednesday at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Madison used a stellar pitching performance by Jacob Giles and a huge ninth inning to derail the Lennox Only One Alpacas 10-0 in the last-chance game on Saturday to earn the final berth in the State Tournament from District 4B.
Giles tossed a complete-game win, allowing just three singles while striking out five and walking three.
Madison jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening inning when Brian Miller had an RBI single.
Madison had chances to stretch its lead in the second and third innings but could not push a run across the plate, leaving two runners on base in scoring position.
Mitch McNary opened the fifth inning with a double and scored on Miller's RBI single.
Leading 4-0 heading into the ninth, Madison exploded for six runs on five hits.
Giles retired Lennox in order in the ninth.
Madison banged out 17 hits against two Lennox hurlers. Greg Biagi had a double and two singles. Miller had three singles and two RBIs. Jon Waba had three singles while McNary added a double, a single and an RBI.
Marcus Vanden Bosch and Trevor Johnson both had two singles. Matt Burpee and Heith Williams each had a single. Burpee had an RBI.
Drew Sweeter, Quincy Ihnen and Tyson Stobner each had a single for Lennox.
Chad Reilly worked six innings and suffered the loss. He gave up four runs (one unearned) on nine hits while striking out two and walking three. Sweeter worked two-plus innings in relief and gave up six runs (two unearned) on six hits. Ihnen finished the game on the hill for Lennox and gave up one hit.
Madison (8-9) will open the State Tournament on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Groton.
Other Cornbelt League teams that qualified for the State Tournament are Dell Rapids Mudcats, Flandreau Cardinals (Dist. 4B champions), Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks, Canova Gang, Dell Rapids PBR and Salem Cubs.
First-round games for the Cornbelt League teams are as follows:
The Mudcats will face Plankinton at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Flandreau will battle Winner-Colome at 1 p.m. on Friday. The Gamecocks will face Clear Lake at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Canova will tangle with Mt. Vernon at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Dell Rapids PBR will face Milbank at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and Salem takes on Crofton, Neb., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
After two first-round games early on Sunday, the second round of the tournament will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The championship game is set for Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.