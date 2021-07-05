Both the Madison Black and Madison White 16U VFW Baseball teams lost I29 League games to close out the last week.
West Central scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back in posting a 13-2 win over Madison Black on Thursday at Baughman-Belatti Park.
Madison scored its only runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jovi Wolf smacked a double and Jared Kennington followed with another double to drive in Wolf. Lucas Johnson singled and knocked in Kennington.
Wolf and Johnson had multiple-hit games for Madison.
Lucas Mork started on the mound for Madison and suffered the loss. He worked 1 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs (three unearned). Mason Kennington and Johnson each saw time on the hill for Madison.
Madison committed six errors which led to seven unearned runs.
Madison (6-4) will go to Colton on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
Flandreau tops Madison White
Madison White held a 3-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the third, but Flandreau scored four runs en route to a 7-3 win on Friday at Flandreau.
Thomas Mechels, Braxton Bjorklund and Caden Hojer each had two hits for Madison White.
Hayden Kane worked four innings and had three strikeouts. Bjorklund worked two innings and struck out one batter.
Madison White (4-5) will go to Tea to face the Tea Bolts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.