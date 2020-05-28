Even though the American Legion national leadership has canceled all American Legion Baseball for the 2020 season, that has not stopped Madison Post 25 from putting together a team.
The teams that decide to conduct a 2020 baseball season program will need to determine rules, guidelines, schedules, insurance coverage, etc., for their programs as The American Legion National Organization will not provide this assistance.
"We are a little behind compared to last year," said Madison Post 25 Coach Rick Nighbert.
Madison had its first practice this week and will have a game next Wednesday night in Dell Rapids.
"We have 14 players out this season," he said. "They were all pretty thrilled to be on the field doing something this week."
According to Nighbert, the regular season schedule will have about the same number of games as last year.
"We will miss out on some tournament games; not many teams are hosting tournaments this season," he said.
Nighbert is uncertain if there will be a State Tournament this year.
Post 25 will play all of its home games at Flynn Field this season.
The American Legion Department of South Dakota established the program in 1925 at Milbank and has since been known as the birthplace of American Legion Baseball.