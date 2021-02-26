No. 14 Trojans reach NSAA championship game for 1st time

The top-seeded, 14th-ranked Dakota State University women's basketball team advanced to the championship game of the North Star Athletic Association conference with a 72-55 win over the Mayville State Comets on Thursday in the DSU Fieldhouse.
This is the first time the Trojans will be vying for the NSAA championship.
DSU held a slim 11-10 lead after one quarter. The Trojans started to pull away in the second period, outscoring the Comets 20-13 for a 31-23 halftime advantage.
The Trojans broke open the game in the third quarter and led 53-34 heading into the final 10 minutes.
DSU made 27 of 60 field goals, 45%, and 3 of 15 from three-point range, 20%. The Trojans connected in 15 of 19 free throws, 78.9%, and grabbed 23 rebounds. The Trojans dished out 14 assists and forced 33 turnovers.
Savannah Walsdorf came off the bench and scored 13 points to pace the Trojans. Jessi Giles added 12 counters and three assists. Shaylee DeBeer chipped in with 10 points.
Ashlyn Mcdonald pulled down six rebounds. Courtney Menning dished out three assists and had four of the Trojans' 19 steals.
Lexi Robson and Walsdorf each had four steals for the winners.
Mayville State made 19 of 45 field goals, 42.2%, and 4 of 11 three-pointers, 36.4%. The Comets hit 13 of 15 free throws, 86.7%, and grabbed 39 rebounds.
Danneka Voegeli and Jordan Zrust each had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Comets. Erin Walcker dished out four of the Comets' 12 assists.
DSU (24-3) extended its current win streak to 20 games and has recorded the second most wins in school history.
The Trojans will host Bellevue University on Saturday at the DSU Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.