Chester, Howard claim titles

The Chester boys won the team title at the Chester/Flandreau Golf Invitational held at The Lakes Golf Course on Thursday.
Golfers played two rounds for 18 holes total. One round was scored for the Flandreau Invitational; the other round was recorded for the Chester Invitational. The six scores were added together for the team score.
Chester finished with a low score of 258, 25 strokes ahead of Colman-Egan who carded a 283. Following the top two teams were Garretson 283, Baltic 298, Howard 303, McCook Central/Montrose 325, Estelline-Hendricks 358 and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 367.
In the Flandreau portion of the meet, Chester's Chase McDonald was the meet medalist with a 36, even par. Other Chester golfers who placed in the top 10 were Brayden Vogel, 5th, 47; Ashton Olivier, 6th, 47; and Preston Dorow, 8th, 50.
Colman-Egan's Camden Schmidt placed second with a 39. Rounding out the scoring for Colman-Egan were Sawyer Uhing, 11th, 50; and Levi Baumberger, 17th, 56. Taylor Kreich participated and placed 19th with a 58.
O-R-R had one golfer who placed in the top 10. Carter Wermers was ninth with a 50. Rounding out the scoring for the Raiders were Will Olson, 24th, 60; and Wyatt Trygstad, 32nd, 80. Nicholas Price golfed for the Raiders and carded a 90 to place 33.
Howard had one golfer who finished in the top 10. Lane Hodges was 10th with a 50. Luke Koepsell was 21st with a 58 and Zach Jacobson was 23 with a 60. Elijah Ekanger was 26th with a 62.
In the Chester portion of the tournament, Howard's Hodges was the top golfer with a low score of 40. Jacobson was 7th, 45; and L. Koepsell was 17th, 50. Ekanger finished with a 58 and placed 30.
Chester's top golfer was Olivier, who placed second with a 41. McDonald was fourth, 42; and Dorow was eighth, 45. Vogel was 12th with a 46.
O-R-R's Wermers finished in sixth place with a 43. Olson was 19th, 51; and Price was 32nd, 83. Trygstad was 33re with an 84.
Colman-Egan's Schmidt was 10th with a 45. Kreich finished 11th, 46; and Uhing was 14th, 48. Baumberger was 18th with a 50.
GIRLS
In the girls division. Howard won the team title with a 285. Following the Tigers were McCook Central/Montrose 297, Garretson 299, Chester 302, Estelline-Hendricks 306, Sioux Valley 340, O-R-R 355, Flandreau 376 and Baltic 398.
During the Flandreau portion of the tournament, Howard's Trinity Palmquist and Piper Thompson were 1-2. Palmquist fired a 45 while Thompson had a 47. Rounding out the scoring for Howard was Mia Glanzer with a 49. Autumn Glanzer finished with a 55 and placed 19th.
Chester's Jadyn Mcdonald was fifth with a 49 while Ayla McDonald was eighth with a 50. Cadence Olivier rounded out the scoring for the Flyers with a 58 and placed 21st. Carly Becker was 22nd with a 60.
O-R-R Riley Aschmeller was 14th with a 53. Rounding out the scoring for the Raiders were Hayden Oftedal, 20th, 57; and Josie Timm, 36th, 76.
Colman-Egan had one golfer at the invitational. Berkley Groos was 12th with a 51.
In the Chester portion of the meet, Howard had two golfers who placed it the top 10. Thompson was third with a 45 while A. Glanzer was ninth with a 49. Kenedy Koepsell rounded out the scoring with a 50 to place 12th. M. Glanzer was 21st with a 57.
The McDonalds both placed in the top ten for Chester. A. McDonald was fifth, 46; and J. McDonald was 10th, 49. Olivier rounded out the scoring for the Flyers with a 50 and placed 13th. Kenna Brown participated in the meet and placed 27th with a 60.
Oftedal led the Raiders with a 51 to finish 15th. Aschmeller placed 22nd, a 57; and Timm was 29th, 61.
Groos was 23rd with a 57.