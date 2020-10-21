The Chester Lady Flyers picked up their sixth Big East Conference win on Tuesday night, downing Sioux Valley 3-0 (25-22, 25-19 and 25-19) at Chester.
Kenna Brown had a big match for the Lady Flyers with a match-high 33 set assists and two ace serves.
Lily VanHal also had two ace serves for the winners.
At the net, Ella Pry smashed down a match-high 14 kills for the Chester. Breckyn Ewoldt added 10 kills while Jayda Kenyon had nine kills.
Pry and Serena Larson each had one block.
Emery Larson had a team-high 13 digs for the winners while Carly Becker registered five.
Reagan Johnson hammered down 12 kills for Sioux Valley. She also had two ace serves and two blocks.
Rylan Willis had 11 kills for the Cossacks.
Kasey Pistulka and Natalie Jacobson each had two ace serves. Pistulka also had 17 digs for Sioux Valley.
Haydyn Hauge led the Cossacks with 29 set assists.
Jacobson and Kaedyn Sapp each had seven digs for the Cossacks.
Chester (17-2 overall, 6-1 in BEC) will go to Arlington on Monday to face the Cardinals in a non-conference clash. The first match will begin at 6 p.m.