The District 4B Amateur Baseball Tournament will start Friday and go through July 31 at Colman.
On Friday at 6 p.m., the Salem Cubs face the Humboldt/Hartford Wood Ducks. At 8 p.m., the Madison Broncos battle the Colman A's.
In the regular season, the Broncos and the A's split their two games, each winning on their home turf.
On Saturday, there will be four games starting at noon with Lennox playing Dell Rapids PBR. At 2:30 p.m., the Flandreau Cardinals take on the Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks.
At 5 p.m., the Canova Gang will face the winner of the first game from Friday night. At 7:30 p.m., the Dell Rapids Mudcats will tangle with the winner from the second game on Friday night.
There will be games on Sunday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Following a day off on Monday. the District 4B Tournament will resume on Tuesday with two games each day, July 28-30, at 6 and 8 p.m.
On July 31, there will be two games at 4 p.m. and the championship contest at 6:30 p.m.
The champion of the District 4B Tournament and six other teams will represent District 4B at the State B Tournament in Mitchell next month.