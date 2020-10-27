MHS Bulldogs place 10th at State A Cross Country Meet

The Madison Bulldogs boys' cross country team placed 10th the State A Cross Country Meet at Rapid City on Saturday. The Bulldogs finished with 170 points.
Winning the title was Sioux Falls Christian with a low score of 26 points. Following the Chargers were Vermillion 60, St. Thomas More 64, Custer 79, Miller 120, Milbank 125, Belle Fourche 126, Winner 150, Lennox 165, Madison 170, Dakota Valley 173, Clark/Willow Lake 181, Baltic 193, Mobridge-Pollock 220 and Aberdeen Roncalli 270.
"We had a very good state meet despite the wintry conditions," said Madison Coach Robert Cordts. "Our season has been uncertain from the beginning. At the beginning of the season, we talked about how every practice and every meet would be a blessing because we didn't know how long the season would last because of the pandemic."
The top runner for Madison was Elijah Sims, who placed 26th in the 5K race in 18:09.71.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Aaron Hawkes, 58th, 18:58.86; Braeden Keller, 82nd, 19:32.17; and Truman Stoller, 93rd, 19:46.37.
Other runners for Madison were Andrew Jones, 110th, 20:38.86; and Deion Cross, 111th, 20:41.47.
Winning the race was Cody Farland of St. Thomas More kin 16:15.55. There were 125 runners who finished the race.
Jones and Stoller competed in their last cross country meet for the Bulldogs.
In the girls' division, Madison had just two runners competing in the 5K race. Jessie Tappe was 41st in 21:25.40 while Ellie Keller was 74th in 22:13.59.
Winning the race was Hill City's Abby Cutler in 19:16.57.
Winning the team title was Hill City with a low score of 32. Rounding out the top five teams were Sioux Falls Christian 74, Custer 82, Milbank 87 and Chamberlain 92.
"As the state meet approached and the weather forecast loomed heavily, we were uncertain if there would be a meet," Cordts said. "Class A had the last two races, so the conditions were not ideal. Our boys were super excited about using some 5/8-inch spikes on loan from Dakota State University and Coach Anthony Drealan. The conditions were tough, but our athletes performed well."
Seniors for Madison were Jenny Bernard, Brant Blessington, Savannah Dickey, Allison Bruns, Truman Stoller, Kelsey O'Connell, Brynn Olverson, Megan Bierschbach, Ally Sahr and Andrew Jones.
"This group has earned a place in my heart and I will miss them dearly," Cordts said.