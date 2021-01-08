The Howard Lady Tigers held on for a 42-39 win over the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks on Thursday night at Howard.
The Lady Tigers held a 13-8 lead after one period. The Blackhawks outscored the Lady Tigers 14-12 in the second quarter and trailed 25-22 at intermission.
Howard stretched its lead to nine, 35-26, after three quarters.
Howard made 16 of 48 field goals, 33.3%, and 7 of 12 free throws, 58.3%. The Lady Tigers pulled down 43 rebounds.
Kenedy Koepsell tossed in 15 points and had two steals to pace the winners. Abby Connor had a double-double for the Lady Tigers with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Kate Connor pulled down 11 rebounds.
Saddie Palmquist and Trinity Palmquist each had four assists.
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket made 16 of 54 field goals, 29.6%, and 5 of 10 free throws, 50%. The Blackhawks snared 23 rebounds.
Trista White scored 17 points to pace the Blackhawks. Trinity Boschee tossed in 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Brooke Doering had four steals.
Howard (4-2) will go to DeSmet for a doubleheader on Tuesday with the Bulldogs. The girls game will start at 6:30 p.m.