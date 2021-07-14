Tea downs Madison Post 25 in wild game

The Madison Post 25 Legion Baseball team lost a wild one against Tea Post 266 on Tuesday night at Flynn Field. Tea outscored Madison 4-0 in the last four innings to gain an 8-6 win.
Tea scored once each in the first and second innings and twice in the third frame to grab an early 4-0 advantage.
Madison sent 10 batters to the plate in the home half of the third inning and scored six runs for a 6-4 lead. The big blow of the inning was an RBI double by Riley Kearin. Post 25 had seven hits in the third frame.
Tea answered with two runs in the fourth to deadlock the score at 6-6.
Tea added two more runs in the fifth frame to regain the lead 8-6 and never relinquished it.
Madison loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh frame. Then Post 25 had a player batting out of order for one out, and a double play ended the game.
Madison had nine hits. Braden Eimers and Kearin each hit a double and a single. Trey Smith, Logan Allbee, Zach Whitlock, Sam Olson and Peyton Wolf all had a single.
Tea had 13 hits off three Madison hurlers. Brady Betzman had a pair of doubles and a pair of singles. Cameron Jensen had three doubles and one single. Dawson Portner and Carter McGregor each hit a double.
Seth Fernau started on the hill for Post 25 and worked three innings. He gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking two. Nate Ricke suffered the loss in relief as he pitched 2 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs on five hits, struck out one and walked one.
Eimers worked 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and gave up one hit.
Clayton Schwebach picked up the win as he worked 5 1/3 innings. He gave up six runs on nine hits while striking out two and walking seven. Gavin Bialas worked 1 2/3 innings of relief and gave up four walks.
Madison (14-3) will host Salem at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Flynn Field.