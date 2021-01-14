The Madison Lady Bulldogs gymnastics team rolled to an 11-point win over the Vermillion Tanagers on Tuesday night at Vermillion.
The Lady Bulldogs racked up 136.45 points to Vermillion's 125.45.
Madison had the all-around winner and claimed all four individual events.
Isabel Gors won the all-around competition with a score of 33.8. She was the only Lady Bulldog to place in the top five of the all-arounds.
Gors also won the floor exercise with a score of 9.75; placed second on the bars with an 8.2; tied for third on vault with an 8.45; and placed sixth on the beam with a 7.4.
Olivia Flemming won the bars with an 8.3. Lexi Hirsch won the title on the beam with an 8.6. Raena Rost won the vault with an 8.6.
Madison will host the Linda Collignon Invitational on Saturday at the Madison High School Gym. Action will begin at 10 a.m. Madison will be in Pod 3 and the Lady Bulldogs will begin their routines at 2:20 p.m.
JVs dominate
The junior varsity team also dominated the Tanagers as Madison rolled to a 123.25 to 77.45 victory.
Just like in the varsity contest, Madison gymnasts won the all-around title and four individual events.
Winning the all-around competition was Caymen Ferber with a score of 30.45. Jessie Tappe was second with a 29.65.
Ferber won the vault with an 8.4; was second on the bars with a 7.35; tied for third on the floor exercise with a 7.95; and was fifth on the beam with a 6.75.
Hirsch won the bars with a 7.45 and Flemming won the floor exercise with an 8.4.
Karlie Nelson was first on the beam with an 8.05.