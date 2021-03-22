Thomas More ends DSU Trojans' historic season

The historic season for the Dakota State University Trojans women's basketball team came to an end on Saturday during the quarterfinal round of the NAIA Tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Top-ranked Thomas More (Ky.) rolled past the No. 9-seeded DSU Trojans 72-47.
The Trojans made their first trip to the NAIA national quarterfinals since 2006 and ended their season with an outstanding mark of 27-4. During the season, the Trojans set school records with a 23-game win streak, the most wins in a season with 27 and the most points scored in a season with 2,529.
On Saturday, DSU's Courtney Menning hit a basket just eight seconds into the game to give the Trojans a quick 2-0 lead.
Jessi Giles hit for two with 7:07 left in the quarter to deadlock the score at 4-4. The Saints closed the quarter with 17 unanswered points to grab a commanding 21-4 lead after one period.
Thomas More outscored DSU 21-16 in the second period and held a comfortable 42-31 halftime lead.
Both teams played on even terms throughout the second half as the Saints outscored the Trojans 30-27.
DSU made 15 of 54 field goals, 27.8%, and 5 of 17 three-pointers, 29.4%. The Trojans drained 12 of 16 from the charity stripe, 75%, and had 37 rebounds and 13 assists.
Menning tossed in 12 points and had two of the Trojans' six steals to pace the Trojans. Giles added 11 counters and two steals.
Morgan Koepsell pulled down eight rebounds while Lexi Robson had five rebounds and three assists. Savannah Walsdorf also dished out three assists.
Thomas More made 25 of 62 field goals, 40.3%, and 9 of 31 from three-point range, 29%. The Saints hit 13 of 17 free throws, 76.5%, and had 43 rebounds and dished out 21 assists.
Taylor Clos and Summer Secrist each scored 12 points for Thomas More. Secrist had four of the Saints' 12 steals.
Briana McNutt and Alexah Chrisman each had 10 points. Emily Simon pulled down nine rebounds and dished out seven assists.
Thomas More will play Morningside at 6 p.m. on Monday in one of the semifinal games. Westmont (Calif.) will tangle with Indiana Wesleyan at 8 p.m.
The championship game is set for Tuesday night.